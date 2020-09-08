Cuttack: Commissionerate police Cuttack Tuesday provided security to Odia movie actress Varsha Priyadarshini after she complained of threat to her life.

Varsha had filed an FIR at Purighat police station in Cuttack in which she complained of threat to her life following which cops were deployed at her actor turned politician husband Anubhav Mohanty’s Nandi Sahi house where she resides.

Varsha in her complaint said that two youths had allegedly entered her bedroom and clicked photos while she was eating. Following the incident, Varsha had telephoned the police helpline (100) and sought protection.

Notably, Varsha Saturday filed a case under Section 12 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act against the MP for allegedly assaulting and harassing her.

Instead of lodging any complaint with the police, Varsha approached the Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) court here in a criminal miscellaneous case against Anubhav under section 12 of Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.

On the other hand, it was revealed that Anubhav had filed a divorce petition at Delhi’s Patiala Court back in July.

In his 47 page petition, the MP said that he wants to get a divorce on grounds that his wife has not allowed him to have physical relations with her after eight years of their marriage though she does not suffer from any physical disability.

