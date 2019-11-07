Disney princess movies are some of the highest grossing films at the box office. A lot of effort goes into making these colourful spectacles and none are more important than the actors who lend their voice to bring the characters to life.

Here’s a list of such actors who can be perfect Disney princesses:

Chloë Grace Moretz: Mandy Moore gave Rapunzel a lovely voice in Tangled, but if someone is going to play a live-action version of the princess, it should be Moretz. Not only does she exhibit the perfect youthful energy, but she’s proven she can be both funny (30 Rock) and fierce (Kick-Ass).

Jane Levy: The Subjugator star has ventured onto the big screen recently with roles in Evil Dead and Fun Size, but has yet to become a star. If she’s willing to leave the suburbs for the beach, she’d bring some more smarts to the clueless Little Mermaid.

Naya Rivera: The actress is already the spitting image of the Disney heroine, and bleeds strength necessary to play Pocahontas besides. And an added bonus: Rivera is a Native American, which could help her bring authenticity to the role.

Freida Pinto: Most audiences only know Pinto from 2008’s Slumdog Millionaire, and she deserves more recognition. It only takes one viewing of Immortals to prove the actress can shine amongst the guys and, presumably, Aladdin too. Genie, don’t make us track you down in order to make this a reality!

Alison Brie: Brie still hasn’t become the movie star she deserves to be. So why not give her a shot at Snow White? She can be the perfect Snow White and if you think about it, she depicts the exact look of Snow White – lips as red as blood, and hair as black as that wood of the window frame.

PNN