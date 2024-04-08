Keonjhar: The drinking water supply to this town has suffered severe disruption for the last couple of days. This has happened as the pipelines supplying water suffered damages while a trench was being dug up, sources informed Sunday.

More than 50,000 people living in Ward Nos nine, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18 under Keonjhargarh Municipality have been severely hit. With no signs of the heat decreasing, the acute drinking water crisis has made the lives of the people living in the above mentioned wards miserable. Sources said that a private agency is involved in digging up a trench for construction of slurry pipelines. The pipelines are being laid adjacent to NH-20 and will run through the Sadar and Ghatagaon blocks in this district. The mindless digging of the trench has also led to the destruction of forest cover on large tracts of land posing serious threats to wildlife. This development has sparked resentment and anger among the residents. Locals blamed the hasty implementation of work for the acute water crisis. They alleged that the pipelines have suffered damages due to the digging of the trench in a haphazard manner. They alleged that the construction agency is flouting norms as the Public Health Engineering department (PHED) is taking no steps against it. Former Keonjhar MLA Subarna Naik alleged that despite damage to the water pipelines the administration is not showing any urgency or taking action to reduce the pain of the people. He added that this proves that the district administration has tacit understanding with the construction agency.

Sources added that for the construction of any pipeline, prior permission has to be taken from the PHED. Narad Rath, general manager WATCO said ‘the pipes got ruptured due to the reckless attitude of the agency. “However, efforts are being made to normalise supply of drinking water to the affected wards,” Rath informed. He assured that proper water supply will be restored by Monday. Residents have demanded strict action against the construction company and to stop them from continuing with the work. They said earlier also there were allegations against the same company for allegedly laying pipes on routes frequented by animals. Even though pits were dug up and the pipes were laid, the soil was not levelled properly.

As a result, the pits have become dangerous for animals when they move. There is always the chance of animals suffering injuries if they fall into the pits, locals pointed out. Local residents also added that the digging up of land and laying of the pipelines are being done in a rough and shoddy manner. They pointed out that a large number of trees have been felled in the Naranpur and Atei protected forest ranges. People have expressed resentment over the development as the interests of the agency and the mining firm have been given preference over the protection of wildlife.