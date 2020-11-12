Mumbai: Actress Adah Sharma will be having a working Diwali because she will be busy shooting for her next film in Mussoorie.
“Yes, (it will be a ) working diwali. For me that’s the best kind of diwali! If I’m home I eat homemade chocolate modaks but this time I won’t be celebrating at home,” Adah told IANS.
“I will be shooting for my next Hindi film during Diwali in Mussoorie. I’ve also shot a short film for Diwali which will be releasing soon,” informed the actress, who has Commando 3 lined up.
Adah recently used her social media presence to help a flute player who has been struggling to make a living on the empty streets ever since the pandemic and lockdown. The actress, who has almost five million followers on Instagram, posted a clip on the video-sharing platform that captures a melodious tune played by a flute player.
View this post on Instagram
Meet Basuriwaale bhaiya ! Contact him on +918530806394 to purchase a flute and learn. (Mumbai) He has been playing through lockdown.Walking through empty streets.With all his audience sitting at home , but he still played with full feel. I thought he deserved to be heard by the millions on my social media 🌸🌸🌸 . . If you have a skill and want to showcase it you can come Collab with me and use my Instagram ! ❤️❤️❤️ #AdahSharmaXAamAadmi #AdahFindsTalent #AdahXOthersTalents ❤️❤️❤️ . . You will be inflicted with me playing the flute in videos soon 😁 #100YearsOfAdahSharma
Leave a Reply