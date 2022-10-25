Perth: Star Australia spinner Adam Zampa has tested positive for Covid-19. Zampa was not included in the playing XI for the T20 World Cup game here Tuesday. It is a must-win game for Australia and hence they are certainly going to miss Adam Zampa.

According to a report in the ‘Daily Telegraph’, Zampa’s ‘symptoms are not very severe, but there is concern about him taking the field in such a big game’. The International Cricket Council (ICC) rules don’t bar a player from taking part in a match if he or she is Covid-19 positive.

Recently, Ireland’s George Dockrell had played against Sri Lanka despite being Covid-19 positive. However, Australia did not take any risk and decided to include left-arm spinner Ashton Agar in place of Zampa. It was a lucky break for Agar as he got the chance to play on his home turf. Agar, who had played just one match in the last edition of the T20 World Cup, featured in the warm-up game against India.

Australia will need to defeat Sri Lanka by a good margin to stay alive in the tournament. The defending champions had lost their opener against New Zealand by 89 runs at Sydney.