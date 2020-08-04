Salt is an important ingredient without which the food loses its taste. It is also said that too much of salt is not good as it’s bad for our health. It can lead to skin problems like inflammation and puffiness.

Apart from being added in the dishes for better taste, another unknown feature of the salt is it can be used in beauty routine to get benefits from it. Yes, using salt for skin, hair and nails can give you astonishing results.

Here are few natural beauty and skincare products in which you can add salt:

It enhances nail brightening: You can make your nails strong just by soaking your nails in a little saltwater. Also by adding salt in some right ingredients can get you bright and healthy nails in no just time.

Method: Teaspoon of salt, baking soda and lemon juice add water and mix them. Then soak your nails for 10 minutes and moisturise your nails after wash. This will remove that yellow stains on your nails.

Anti-Dandruff: Salt can treat any issues related to hair like dandruff. It also helps in stimulating circulation to get a healthy scalp.

Method: Just sprinkle some salt on your scalp and with wet fingers massage your scalps for 15 minutes. After that wash your hair with shampoo and don’t forget to apply conditioner after that.

Face tonner: It helps to clear the pores and tackle acne and bad breakouts. Salt also balances the oil which our skin produces.

Method: Mix a teaspoon of sea salt in warm water and then pour it into a spray bottle, wait it dissolve completely. Spray it all over your face. This mixture is amazing for people who have dry skin. Use this mist twice a day.