New Delhi: With heatwave conditions intensifying across several parts of the country, doctors are warning that prolonged exposure to high temperatures may adversely affect not only physical well-being but also eye and neurological functioning, especially among children, senior citizens and people with pre-existing medical conditions.

Health experts say soaring temperatures, dehydration and prolonged exposure to sunlight can disturb the body’s internal balance and trigger fatigue, dizziness, severe headaches, migraines, heat exhaustion and even neurological complications in vulnerable individuals.

Hospitals across Delhi-NCR are witnessing a rise in patients reporting heat-related ailments, including eye irritation, dehydration-induced headaches and heat-triggered neurological symptoms, doctors said.

“The ongoing heatwave is beginning to show an impact beyond routine heat-related illnesses, with a noticeable increase in neurological complaints in our OPD,” Dr Vinit Suri, Senior Consultant- Neurology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi, said.

“We have seen nearly a 20 per cent increase in OPD patients over the past few days, with more people coming in with symptoms such as severe headaches, dizziness, disorientation, fainting episodes, worsening of existing neurological conditions, and especially migraine flare-ups,” he said.

Heat exposure and prolonged exposure to bright sunlight can act as triggers for migraines in some individuals, Dr Suri said. Extreme heat and dehydration can also affect blood flow to the brain, alter electrolyte balance and place significant stress on the nervous system, particularly in vulnerable individuals, he explained.

Symptoms such as persistent confusion, slurred speech, unusual drowsiness, seizures or loss of consciousness should not be ignored, as they may indicate a serious neurological emergency and require immediate medical attention.

Dr Sushma Sharma, Director, Neurology, at Marengo Asia Hospitals, said people suffering from migraine, epilepsy and other neurological disorders may face worsening symptoms during periods of extreme heat and poor sleep caused by hot nights and power cuts.

“During extreme summer heat, it is important to avoid stepping out during peak afternoon hours whenever possible. If going outdoors is necessary, people should protect themselves by using umbrellas, sunglasses, and covering their heads. Staying hydrated is equally important because dehydration caused by excessive sweating can also lead to confusion and neurological complications,” Dr Sharma said.

She advised people to consume natural electrolyte-rich drinks such as coconut water, buttermilk and fresh fruit juices to compensate for fluid loss caused by excessive sweating.

Doctors also cautioned that eye health often gets neglected during summer despite the season significantly increasing the risk of irritation and infections.

Dr Neeraj Sanduja, Director at Viaan Eye and Retina Centre, said excessive exposure to sunlight, hot winds, dust and dehydration commonly lead to eye strain and discomfort.

“Summer heat can affect eye health in several ways. Prolonged exposure to strong sunlight, hot winds, dust and dehydration can lead to dryness, irritation, redness and eye strain.

“Many people also experience burning sensation, itching or watery eyes during this season. We also get cases of dry eye syndrome, allergic conjunctivitis and corneal sunburns. Children and those spending long hours outdoors should be extra careful,” Dr Sanduja said.

Dr Namrata Sharma, a professor at the Dr R P Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences, Delhi, said continuous use of air-conditioners and increased screen time indoors are also contributing to eye-related complaints during summer.

“Dry indoor air from air-conditioners, combined with prolonged mobile and laptop use, reduces natural tear production and worsens eye dryness. People often ignore early symptoms such as redness, blurry vision and irritation, which can gradually become more serious if left untreated,” she said.

“We are seeing more cases of allergies, dry eye and infections which happen because of faster evaporation of tear film,” she said.

She advised people to wear UV-protected goggles outdoors, wash their eyes with clean water after exposure to dust, avoid rubbing the eyes with unclean hands, use lubricating drops and maintain adequate hydration throughout the day.

PTI