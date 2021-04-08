It is scientifically proven that carrots are good for eyes. But do you know, apart from carrots, there are several other food items that can keep our eyes in fine shape!

Yes, today we are going to tell you in this story how you can keep your eyes healthy.

Carrot: Carrots are good for eyes because β-Carotene present in carrots turns into vitamin A in the body. Vitamin A keeps our eyes healthy.

Citrus fruits: Citrus fruits are also beneficial for our eyes. They contain vitamin C. Also, there are several such elements in them that keep the curtains of our eyes healthy. At least two to three citrus food items should be eaten daily.

Eggs: Egg yolk also keeps the curtains of the eyes healthy. Zinc found in it is very good for the eyes.

Green leafy vegetables: These vegetables protect the eyes from cataracts. People who develop cataract should add green vegetables to their diet as it reduces the problem of cataract.

Dry fruits and oilseeds: Dry fruits should be eaten a lot. These are very beneficial for keeping eye healthy. Actually, the omega 3 fatty acids present in them keep the eyes and body healthy.