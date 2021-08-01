Bones contribute to the shape, structure and support of the body. Bone diseases such as osteoporosis, bone cancer, rickets, Paget’s disease can lead to bone infections. Bone health can be maintained in a number of ways. This requires diet, lifestyle changes, being physically active and taking supplements. If you are looking for natural ways to enhance bone health by changing diet, then this information is for you.

Certain food items can strengthen bone health, and therefore you can include them in your diet.

Milk: It is well-known that calcium can help improve bone health. What could be a better natural source of calcium than milk? You can include milk as part of your breakfast. It can also be used to make various types of dishes such as oat milk or smoothies.

Egg: Low levels of protein can hinder bone growth. Therefore, it is important to consume the prescribed amount of protein. Egg is given the title of superfood in this regard. It is a good source of protein and must be included in the daily diet.

Spinach: It is important to get vitamin K from your daily intake to maintain bone health. Green leafy vegetables such as spinach can help strengthen your bones. You can also include some other vegetables like turnip greens.

Salmon: Fatty fish are a rich source of healthy fats and omega-3 fatty acids. Apart from that, they can help you meet your vitamin D needs. Both omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D together contribute to bone growth and development. Therefore, it must be included in the diet.