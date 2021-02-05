Bhubaneswar: Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Department, Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra, received the COVID-19 vaccine jab Friday.

Holding up the Additional Chief Secretary receiving the vaccine as an example, the Health and Family Welfare Department took to its Twitter handle to urge people to come forward to receive the jabs.

“Shri Pradipta Kumar Mohaptra, IAS, ACS, Dept. of Health & Family Welfare as vaccinated with #COVID19 vaccine. The vaccines are completely safe. Come forward to take both of doses when your turn comes to stay safe from #coronavirus,” the tweet read.

Notably, the Odisha government has decided to administer COVID-19 vaccines to frontline workers at their respective offices during the second phase drive beginning from February 6.

Over 1.92 lakh frontline workers have so far been listed in the State and those who are yet to be enrolled have been asked by the department to complete the process latest by February 7.

The vaccination drive which was put on hold for three days for pulse polio drive resumed February 3.

