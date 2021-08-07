Sambalpur: Vigilance officials Saturday arrested an additional programme officer in Sambalpur district red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 4,000 at his office chamber.

The arrested additional programme officer has been identified as Surendra Sahu, who works at Naktideul block.

According to a source, a relative of a Gaon Saathi had contacted Sahu few days ago, requesting him to process his file in a canal work. Sahu had demanded a gratification of Rs 4,000 from him for doing so.

With no option left, the victim sought the intervention of the Vigilance department. Accordingly, the department laid out a trap and arrested Sahu while he was taking the chemical-laced notes in his chamber.

Sahu, however, denied taking bribe. “I did not ask any bribe from him. He offered me the amount, requesting me to do the needful to process his file,” he said.

The accused official was produced in a court Saturday, it was learnt.

