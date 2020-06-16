Khurda: Following a spike in COVID-19 cases, Khurda collector Sitanshu Kumar Rout Tuesday declared additional shutdown in Khurda sub-division from 2 pm to 6 am every day till June 30 as an extra precautionary measure.

Besides, medicine shops, petrol pumps and construction work, no other service or shops will be allowed to operate.

“People have been flouting social distancing norms and congregating in large numbers. The decision was taken to prevent such violations and contain the spread of the virus,” the collector said.

The decision regarding areas under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation will be taken by the authorities concerned, he added.

Khurda has seen a surge in cases with 369 COVID-19 cases out of which 259 have been cured. The virus has also claimed four lives in the district.

PNN