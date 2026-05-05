Bhawanipatna: A panchayat executive officer in Odisha’s Kalahandi district was caught by Vigilance while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000 from a beneficiary to facilitate a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The accused has been identified as Debendra Sahu, Assistant Development Extension Officer (ADEO) of Atigaon panchayat under Junagarh block.

He was apprehended in front of the block office while taking money from Sribatsa Bhoi of the same village.

Vigilance officials have launched an investigation at the block office. Details of the seizure and further findings were not immediately available.