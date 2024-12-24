Patnagarh: Former Crime Branch IG and current additional DG, IPS Arun Bothra, appeared before the Patnagarh court in Bolangir district in connection with the much-hyped Patnagarh wedding parcel bomb case, Monday. Bothra testified in the Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge here for the second time as Witness No. 60 in the case. The parcel bomb case had rocked the state six years back. ADG Bothra revealed how he investigated the case then, and what steps were taken in the case. He also stated how he collected the evidence during the probe. The crime CD, produced by the Crime Branch September 3, was also displayed in the court. The videography showing prime accused Punjilal Meher making a bomb after he was given the explosives in the presence of Bothra was also exhibited in the court in the presence of the lawyers representing both sides.

Accused Meher, who is lodged in Bolangir Jail, appeared in the court through video conferencing. Public Prosecutor Chittaranjan Kanungo and advocate Pramod Mishra representing the defendant were also present in the court. Notably, the then principal of Bhainsa College Sanjukta Sahu and Rabindra Sahu’s newly married son Soumyashekhar and his grandmother Jemamani Sahu died in an explosion while opening a parcel which had come as a wedding gift to his house. Soumyashekhar’s wife Rimarani sustained severe burn injuries in the blast. After a long period of treatment, she recovered and went back home. Later, the state Crime Branch arrested Sanjukta’s colleague, English lecturer Punjilal Meher, in this connection.