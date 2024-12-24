Kendrapara: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Monday called for an Action Taken Report (ATR) within four weeks from the Jharsuguda Superintendent of Police (SP) on the death of three persons in a road mishap in January. The NHRC passed the order while adjudging the case filed by rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy. In the complaint, Tripathy stated that three persons, aged 18, 19 and 26 years, died after they were hit by a heavy vehicle January 8, 2024 in Jharsuguda district of Odisha.

The complainant further mentioned that the police failed to take immediate action as no patrolling is reportedly being done by the police personnel on the highway. No arrest has been made, he said and alleged that no immediate medical treatment was provided to the victims and the bodies of the deceased were also not dealt with with dignity. Tripathy requested the apex rights body to intervene in the matter. The NHRC, while calling for a report within four weeks, said it would be constrained to invoke coercive process u/s 13 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993 calling for a personal appearance of the authority concerned for submission of the report, in case the report is not received within the stipulated time.