BHUBANESWAR: World Food Day is a day of action dedicated to tackling global hunger. The event promotes worldwide awareness and action for those who suffer from hunger and for the need to ensure food security and nutritious diet for all.

The focus of the day is that food is a fundamental human right yet millions of people sleep on an empty stomach every day. The theme of World Food Day 2019 is “Our Actions are our future: Healthy diets for a zero hunger world”. Due to unhealthy diets and improper life styles, obesity in people is increasing in both developed & low-income countries including India.

Aditya Aluminium observed the occasion at Naikpada village of Bomaloi GP under Rengali Block where 75 SHG members, villagers and youngsters were involved. Guests addressed the community sensitising them on various govt. schemes available for food security, importance of balanced healthy diet for pregnant lactating women, adolescent girls, children, old age and men at large.

The program was attended by Anjela Minz, LS, ICDS, Rengali, Ranjukta Meher, BSSO, Rengali, Satyanarayan Agrawal, vice chairman, Rengali Block, Gopalkrushna Panda, Samitee Member, Prabhat Kumar Biswal, Samitee Member, Seshadev Pradhan, Sarpanch, Bomaloi, Sweta Upadhayay and Manoranjan Behera.