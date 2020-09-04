Balasore: Hours after the late social activist Aditya Dash’s mother alleged that a lady from Balasore district used to blackmail her son for marriage, the woman in question refuted all charges and accepted that she was in a relationship with him.

The woman who was regarded by the deceased’s parents as ‘psycho’ appeared before the media Thursday, taking strong exception to the ‘mentally unstable’ tag. She said that her relationship with Aditya was short-lived and there was no animosity between the two.

Also read: Aditya Dash death case gets complicated; murder alleged

“Tagging me as a ‘psycho lady’ is derogatory and I will take the legal course in this regard,” she expressed. Speaking about her relationship with Aditya, she said that the two came in contact on Facebook and became friends for around four-five months.

“After his marriage, I had never contacted Aditya and it is a baseless allegation that I used to blackmail him. Though our relationship lasted for a few months and mostly remained a far-distant one, I would say it was pure and nothing objectionable,” she asserted.

Their relationship started from social media but due to personal reasons they decided to break up, she added. She further said that she had met Dash twice at the old-age home run by him when the inmates of old-age home were present.

Notably, the social activist who had earned a name for himself was found dead on the tracks near Lingaraj railway station July 7. Dash’s wife and parents appealed the Orissa High Court August 28 to order for CBI probe into the case. However, the case was taken up by GRP for investigation and later handed over to the Crime Branch.

PNN