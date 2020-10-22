Bhubaneswar: The mysterious death of social activist and motivational speaker Aditya Dash came to fore once again with the NGO, the deceased was associated with, submitting a memorandum to the Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal seeking CBI investigation. Dash was associated with ‘People for Seva’, an NGO which runs an old age home on the outskirts of this city. Members of the NGO alleged the pace of the investigation into the death case of ‘Manab Premi’ is not up to the mark.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Crime Branch has already conducted polygraph tests on Aditya’s wife Bidyashree Dash and three members of the NGO.

Aditya’s mutilated body was found on the railway tracks near Lingaraj Temple Road station here, July 7. The case was initially being probed by the Bhubaneswar GRP.

However, after a few days the Crime Branch took up the case as Bidyashree and Aditya’s other associates got involved in mud-slinging at one another. The Director General of Odisha Police ordered the Crime Branch to take over the investigation of the case July 30.

