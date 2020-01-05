Mumbai: The makers of Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani’s Malang have unveiled the character posters of Malang that have been winning the internet. Disha and Aditya are looking promising in the posters.

The film is said to have the two actors in a love story and the latest poster of them is proof that their chemistry is indeed sizzling in the feature directed by Mohit Suri. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles and is set to release February 7. The trailer of Malang drops Monday, January 6.

In the new poster, Disha is seen climbing on top of Aditya’s shoulder and bends down to kiss him. It was earlier reported that the two have also trained for an underwater kissing scene in the film. The new poster speaks volumes about their chemistry. Disha shared the new poster with the caption, “Two Wild Souls…One Love…MALANG (sic).”

Malang is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, Luv Ranjan Films and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakraman. Meanwhile, Valentine’s Day is reserved for Imtiaz Ali’s next which will bring together Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan on the big screen.