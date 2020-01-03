Mumbai: The makers of Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani’s Malang have unveiled the first poster of the Mohit Suri directorial. While, the close-up of Disha shows passion and madness for love, with ripped body, Aditya’s character is seething in rage and is screaming.

Sharing it, Disha wrote: “In love…living life from one high to another.” Showing a side profile of the actor, the poster is aglow in pink and blue. Her character seems to be intensely in love. Earlier in the day, the poster of Aditya’s character was unveiled.

The movie also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles. The crime drama will see Aditya and Disha play a romantic couple. The first look of the film was unveiled a few days back and showed Aditya and Disha, in what appeared to be an outdoor party scene. Aditya showed off his toned, six-packs in that picture too, with Disha looking pretty as ever.

Disha, who has been part of hits like Baaghi and Salman Khan’s Bharat, had announced the film’s completion in September. She had written on Instagram, “Last day of #malang with my lovely team.” One of the pictures showed Disha posing with her team while another one was a close-up of a cake with the group photo of the lead cast designed on it.

Malang has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur and Jay Shewakramani. Mohit has reunited with Bhushan after their hit Aashiqui 2 starring Aditya and Shraddha Kapoor.