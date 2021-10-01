Mumbai: The very handsome actor Aditya Roy Kapur is likely to play the title role in the Indian adaptation of the British mini-series ‘The Night Manager’.

Based on John Le Carre’s eponymous 1993 novel adapted to the present by David Farr, the series was aired on BBC One in 2016 and went on to win two Primetime Emmys and three Golden Globes.

Roy Kapur will essay the titular character played by Tom Hiddleston in the original series. Hiddleston, who picked up a Golden Globe for his role, played Jonathan Pine, a former British soldier who works as the night manager of a luxury hotel in Cairo. His life moves on predictably till he is recruited by an officer with the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office to infiltrate the inner circles of a shady arms dealer.

Directed by Susanne Bier, the series also featured Hugh Laurie and Olivia Colman. The Indian adaptation will also have Anil Kapoor playing a key role.

According to a source: “The Indian adaptation of The Night Manager will have a larger-than-life set-up and is one of the most ambitious projects of the year. Owing to Aditya Roy Kapur’s massive female fan following and back-to-back projects, the makers have roped him in to play the character essayed by Tom Hiddleston in the (original) series. It will feature the actor in a different avatar altogether.”

Sandeep Modi, co-director of Ram Madhvani’s Emmy-nominated series ‘Aarya’, will helm the show. The series is expected to go on floors in the first quarter of next year.

IANS

