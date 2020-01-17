Talcher: The paddy field in Angul district that caved in Wednesday unexpectedly creating a huge crater in the process has been barricaded and declared a no-entry zone by the administration.

Local administration Thursday visited the parcel of land owned by Akshaya Kumar Sahu in Deulabeda Sahi under ward no-18 of Talcher municipality in Angul district and took stock of the situation. The crater has been filled up by sand subsequently.

According to a source, Akshaya’s farmland comes under an area that used to be a coal mine of Handidhuan Coalmines and BNR Company.

MCL Talcher chief area manager B Kumar and other officials meanwhile visited the spot and took stock of the situation. They held discussions with the local people, seeking their cooperation to avoid any further mishap. MCL CMD BN Shukla along with other officials also held discussions with Akshaya and the other affected villagers regarding compensation.

According to the decision taken in the meeting, local tehsildar will be informed about the incident. After a joint investigation carried out by the state government and MCL, a final report would be prepared. After estimation of the damage, the compensation amount would be fixed. Two to three members of each affected families would be given employment as private security guards at MCL, said a source.

Among other things, special attention would be given to facilitate safe drinking water to the villagers. These apart, other demands of the affected villagers would also be taken care of, the source added.