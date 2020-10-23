Deogan: Even as migrant workers and others have been facing scarcity of jobs amid COVID-19-induced difficulties, people’s representatives have laid thrust on expeditious execution of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in Deogan block of Bolangir district.

The issue came up for discussion at a meeting of Panchayat Samiti here Wednesday when it is being reported that migrant labourers are gradually returning to their workplace in other states.

It was stated that life and livelihood of people in the block have been affected by various restrictions due to the COVID-19 prevention exercise by the administration.

The meeting was presided over by block chairperson Rina Meher. At the meeting, president of the Block Sarpanch Sangh Dayandhi Khamari expressed concern over the Covid impact on the life and livelihood of people. He put forth a proposal on expeditious implementation of MGNREGS.

Most of the Samiti members voiced concern over improper implementation of the MGNREGS in the block. They all wanted that projects under MHNREGS be accelerated so that more and more people have a chance to get work scope.

A draft proposal on fund utilization of the 5th State Finance Commission and the 5th Finance Commission of the Centre was unanimously passed at the meeting. It was decided that the flood repairing fund will be executed in seven days.

The block chairperson sought opinion of the other members on how the farmers, deprived of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana in 23 panchayats, will get their claims. Notably, in some parts of the district, farmers have been staging agitation over their pending insurance claims.

Amid allegation of a PDS mess, a three-member committee comprising two sarpanchs and a samiti member, was formed to ensure that PDS items are properly supplied to people at this time.

Zilla Parishad member Sushil Kumar Chand alleged that funds for various developmental activities remained unutilized over years and later they were returned to the government.

It was also alleged that there have been irregularities in PMAY.

