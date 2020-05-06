New Delhi: Delhi Police’s Cyber cell have arrested the admin of the Instagram group ‘Bois Locker Room’. The group was being used to share obscene messages and morphed pictures of underage girls on the social media site. Earlier Monday, who was also a member of the group had been apprehended, officials said Wednesday.

Members identified

Ten members, including minors, of the Instagram group have also been identified, police said. The minor was also quizzed. The devices used to engage in the ‘offensive and vulgar communication’ have also been seized,” police said.

Police statement

“The CyPAD unit has sought information about the alleged ‘Bois Locker Room’ group and its members from Instagram. Their reply is awaited. The devices of the identified members have been seized and sent for forensic analysis,” said Anil Mittal, Additional PRO of Delhi Police. The role of other group members is also being ascertained, he added.

The identified members, who are major, are being examined. The minor members of the group are being dealt with as per the provisions of Juvenile Justice Act, police officials said.

Instagram concerned

Instagram had earlier said it has taken the issue ‘very seriously’ and does not allow such behaviour. It had said the objectionable content featuring minor girls was removed from the platform as soon as it was made aware of it.

The Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) had issued a notice to Instagram and Delhi Police, taking cognizance of the matter.

Girl exposes ‘Bois Locker Room’ group

Some of those involved are from reputed schools in the national capital, police said. Information about the group came to light after a girl shared screenshots of its activities. Following this, the group started being called out on social media.

The police said during social media monitoring, they noticed participants of the group were sharing obscene messages and morphed pictures. A case under relevant sections of IT Act and IPC was registered Monday, officials said.

Agencies