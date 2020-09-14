Mohana: The organisers of a local fair named Baliyatra under Mohana tehsil limits in Gajapati district were fined Rs 1 lakh Sunday afternoon for violating COVID-19 guidelines and served a show-cause notice in this regard, official sources said.

According to reports, the fair was being organised at Adaba village under Mohana block in the district despite imposition of restrictions on mass gathering and organising fairs amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The organisers had not obtained due permission for the purpose. Acting on a tip-off about a fair being organised, Mohana tehsildar Kalyani Sanghamitra Devi immediately reached the spot and stopped the proceedings. The organisers are required to deposit the fine within 24 hours from the time of notice served.

If such events are organised without due permission in the future, strong legal actions will be taken, said the tehsildar.

PNN