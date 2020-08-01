Bhubaneswar: Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Bhubaneswar Umashankar Dash Saturday released a WhtasApp number through his official twitter handle urging citizens to share with the officials the details of any social distancing norm violation.

Denizens can send videos or photos of violation of social distancing norms by individuals or at commercial complexes to the police through the given number. They can also text the details about the place and persons violating the guidelines. Police will soon reach the place and initiate action as per rules.

The DCP tweeted, “Fighting Covid-19 is our joint responsibility. Please help us in ensuring implementation of Govt guidelines on social distance. Whatsapp video/text/photos related to social distance violation to 7440006709.”

The state government has Friday announced hefty penalty against violation of social distancing norms in marriages, funerals and at the commercial establishments.