Dhenkanal: The district administration here has launched initiatives to promote the sarees produced by local weavers as Dhenkanal brand sarees.

It will make efforts to earn a special identification for these sarees in the market, the report said. Moreover, it will undertake similar efforts to promote the handloom textiles produced by local weavers.

Reports said that weavers in Saragpatna, Chandrasekharprasad under Sadar block, Rathapada under Odapada block and Girigobardhan village near Khalapala under Parjang block weave beautiful sarees and handloom textiles known as Kargil, Computer, Rekha, Ganga-Jamuna and Badibandha in the market. These sarees and handloom textiles are loved and admired by customers for their beautiful and intricate designs.

The matter came to the fore when district Collector Saroj Kumar Sethi inaugurated a sale counter of Saragpatna Weavers’ Association at the district Collectorate here, Monday. The sarees, napkins, lungis and shirt pieces produced by the weavers were put on display for sale at this counter.

The opening of the counter registered good business on the opening day as the district Collector purchased a shirt piece for himself while inaugurating the counter. Several officials including women staff of the district Collectorate and other offices also purchased sarees and shirt pieces from the counter.

Speaking on the occasion, the district Collector said that efforts will be made for proper promotion of sarees produced in Dhenkanal district in and outside the state as well as in foreign countries by lacing it with beautiful and attractive designs.

To realise the objective, the expert weavers from Sambalpur and Subarnapur districts will be invited to teach and train the local weavers. He called upon the female government employees to wear handloom sarees at least one Monday every week. The male employees should also buy cloth pieces and make shirts and wear them once a week, he said.

He said that provision will be made for sale of sarees and napkins in every block, municipality, NAC and sub-collector office as an initiative to promote these homemade products.

He hoped that residents in the district will also lend a hand and promote these products by wearing the sarees and clothes produced by the local weavers. Prashant Kumar Sahu, inspector of Saragpatna Weavers’ Association was present during the launch programme.