Balasore: In order to ensure smooth and effective management of polio immunisation, the Balasore district task force has focused on executing the programme through voluntary organisations.

All children below five years of age will be covered under three-day immunisation programme beginning January 19. The task force has set a target of 100 per cent immunization.

The second meeting of the task force held at the conference hall of the district headquarters hospital (DHH) was presided over by ADM Sambit Kumar Nayak who was confident of executing the task as special steps have been taken in remote areas.

The task force has set a target of immunising 2, 13, 299 children during the drive.

Anganwadi workers and ASHAs were asked to successfully conduct the immunisation programme.

The task force has formed 2086 teams to conduct immunisation programme while 4172 officials will be pressed into service as part of the drive.

As many as 209 supervisors are being drafted for supervising the programme.

Target 100% in Keonjhar: The Keonjhar district task force has set a target of immunising 18, 144 children, and laid stress on administering drops on 100 per cent kids.

A meeting presided over by Collector Ashish Thakre, Monday decided to set up 840 polio booths in the district and drafted 1680 teams, 31 transit teams and 14 mobile teams for the mass immunisation programme.

Altogether, 173 supervisors and 3,360 vaccinators will be deployed for the work.