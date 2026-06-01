Jeypore: Jeypore Town police in Koraput district arrested five persons Sunday for their alleged involvement in the illegal trade of Pentazocine injections and produced them in court.

The accused were identifi ed as Debashish Pattnaik, 29, of Soura Sahi, Tapas Saha, 29, of Parabedha, Ram Harijan, 34, of Dangaguda, Pradipta Khara, 25, of Christianpeta and Suraj Kumar Gupta, 29, of Purunagada.

Jeypore SDPO Archita Mittal disclosed the details at a presser held Sunday. Police said a raid was conducted near Jeypore’s Canal Road while the accused were allegedly transporting Pentazocine injections.

During the operation, police seized 750 ampoules of Pentazocine packed in 15 cartons, Rs 15,000 in cash and five mobile phones.

Investigators found that the accused did not possess any valid licence to store or transport the injections and were allegedly involved in their illegal distribution.

Police said Pentazocine is a pain-relief medication generally used in medical procedures and post-operative care.

However, it is increasingly being misused as an intoxicant by some youths and sold at prices higher than the prescribed rate.

Authorities warned that the illegal circulation and misuse of such psychotropic medicines pose a serious public health risk. A case was registered at Jeypore Town PS.

Police said Ram Harijan and Suraj Kumar Gupta have previous criminal cases registered against them.

Town police station IIC Ullas Chandra Rout and Investigating Officer Gobind Hansda were present at the press conference.