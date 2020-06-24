Mumbai: Chhichhore star Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has left his family and fans in a state of grief. Reportedly, Sushant, who was found hanging in his Bandra residence was suffering from depression for the past 6 months.

All his close friends and industry colleagues have been paying emotional tributes to the Kai Po Che actor. While fans have been extremely overwhelmed by the loss of the actor, many have been revisiting the actor’s old photos.

Recently, we came across a throwback picture of Sushant Singh Rajput during his college days. In the collage, one picture shows Sushant having fun with his friends. In another photo, the Chhichhore actor is all smiles.

This picture was taken when Sushant had not made his entry into movies and was in college.

A few days back, some throwback photos of the late actor from his New York Trip had been going viral all over the internet. In the throwback photos, the late actor can be seen enjoying a gala time on the streets of New York. Sushant can be seen holding a little baby on the streets and playing with the baby.

Meanwhile, a week after recording statements of friends, colleagues and house help staff, the Bandra police Monday summoned late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s closest friend Rohini Iyer to record her statement.

Since last week, the police have recorded statements of multiple people including the actor’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Not just that, the police have also sought Sushant’s contract copies with Yash Raj Films and other production houses in the past.