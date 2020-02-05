Adult movie star Jesse Jane was recently arrested for domestic violence and believe it or not she has been booked for beating up her boyfriend and biting off a chunk of his hand.

Jane has entertained many fans worldwide with her charm and sexy moves. Born as Cindy Taylor, the star is known by her stage name ‘Jesse Jane’. Reportedly, she landed up in trouble after her drinking session with her boyfriend in Moore, Oklahama.

According to reports on various sites and ‘TMZ.com, Jane has been booked for domestic violence. She is now out on bail. Reportedly Jane has also punched her boyfriend in the face giving him a swollen left eye and a bloody lower lip. The couple was in the driveway drinking when the fight between the two started and in the process, the boyfriend was hurt.

Jane’s boyfriend also claimed that the night before the incident, he woke up to find Jane throwing away his medication. However, after being detained, Jane accused her boyfriend of using steroids on her. She reportedly told the police that her boyfriend used to force her to take steroids holding her by the neck and punching her.

However, police on investigating the matter did not find any sign of injury on Jane. The adult film star was sent to Cleveland County Jail, booked under domestic violence and released thereafter.

This is however, not the first time Jane has been arrested. In 2018, the sexy adult film actor was booked for public intoxication after a football game. She reportedly threw stuff at spectators with the intention on injuring them.

PNN & Agencies