Cuttack: Police busted a fake cement manufacturing unit Sunday by near Manguli Chhak under Tangi area in Cuttack district. In the past also a number of such cases have surfaced in this district.

According to police officials, acting on a tip-off a team of Tangi police raided the factory, situated close to the Balaji warehouse. The factory was functioning for the last couple of weeks. Police seized around 200 packets of adulterated cement packed in several bags having logos of different prominent and branded companies.

Besides the cement bags, equipment, and tools used for packing the bags were also seized. The cops also found a Mahindra pickup van used in transporting the cement and took the driver into custody.

However, the owner of the factory managed to escape from the factory ahead of the raid and efforts are underway to nab him.

