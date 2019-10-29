Mumbai: Actor Ranveer Singh has shaved off his signature “’83” moustache. The actor took to Instagram Monday night, where he shared his clean shaved look.
Ranveer captioned the image: “Ae Chikne”. The photograph currently has 11,73,540 likes on the photo-sharing website.
Ranveer will be seen in filmmaker Kabir Khan’s “’83”. Ranveer plays Kapil Dev, who led the underdog Indian cricket team to a famous victory against the mighty West Indies in the final of the 1983 World Cup.
Ae Chikne 😉🤳🏾 pic.twitter.com/V6fHcUWLLk
— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) October 29, 2019
“’83” also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Hardy Sandhu, and Chirag Patil among others. The film is co-produced by Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.