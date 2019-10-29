Mumbai: Actor Ranveer Singh has shaved off his signature “’83” moustache. The actor took to Instagram Monday night, where he shared his clean shaved look.

Ranveer captioned the image: “Ae Chikne”. The photograph currently has 11,73,540 likes on the photo-sharing website.

Ranveer will be seen in filmmaker Kabir Khan’s “’83”. Ranveer plays Kapil Dev, who led the underdog Indian cricket team to a famous victory against the mighty West Indies in the final of the 1983 World Cup.

“’83” also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Hardy Sandhu, and Chirag Patil among others. The film is co-produced by Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.