Los Angeles: After entertaining music lovers for over five decades, iconic rockband Aerosmith is retiring from touring.

On Friday, the band, in an Instagram post, thanked music lovers for their love and announced that they are ending their “Peace Out: The Farewell” tour early as frontman Steven Tyler cannot sing the way he used to due to a vocal injury. The tour was initially supposed to end in 2025.

“It was 1970 when a spark of inspiration became Aerosmith. Thanks to you, our Blue Army, that spark caught flame and has been burning for over five decades. Some of you have been with us since the beginning and all of you are the reason we made rock ‘n’ roll history,” the band shared in its note.

Thanking fans for including them in the “soundtrack of your lives”, the band said they have always tried to be the best while performing. Unfortunately, Tyler’s voice, which they said was “an instrument like no other”, was nowhere near it used to be.

“He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision – as a band of brothers – to retire from the touring stage,” the band said.

“We are grateful beyond words for everyone who was pumped to get on the road with us one last time. Grateful to our expert crew, our incredible team and the thousands of talented people who’ve made our historic runs possible. A final thank you to you – the best fans on planet Earth. Play our music loud, now and always. Dream On. You’ve made our dreams come true,” the band added.

Fans who had purchased tickets will get their money refunded, said the band, also comprising members Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer, Joe Perry and Brad Whitford. Known for hits such as “Sweet Emotion”, “Love in an Elevator”, “Cryin'”, “I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing” and many others, Aerosmith kicked off their tour in 2023 but they had to postpone in September that year as Tyler had injured his vocal cords during a concert in New York.

They revealed later that the injury, in which Tyler had fractured his larynx, was worse than they initially thought and they would be off touring for a longer time as the doctors had advised the musician to rest his vocal cords.