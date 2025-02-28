Thiruvananthapuram: He had waited for seven years to return home, but when Rahim arrived from Saudi Arabia Friday morning at the airport here, he broke down after seeing his relatives.

Rahim’s elder son, 23-year-old Affan, is the sole accused in the killing of four of his relatives and his 22-year-old girlfriend.

Affan hammered to death his 13-year-old brother; his 22-year-old girlfriend, who was also brought to his home and murdered; his grandmother; his father’s sister; and her husband, Lateef. Rahim was inconsolable when he reached the grave of the dead, four of them buried side by side.

He first asked for the grave of his younger son and then went to the other three graves and was seen in prayers with tears trickling down his cheeks.

Seeing another sister of his, he was embraced by her, and that scene also left many in tears.

Rahim also reached the hospital where his wife, who was injured by Affan using the hammer, is under treatment.

Incidentally, the police by now have taken statements from Affan on the motive of the crime.

It has now surfaced that after Rahim’s business in Saudi Arabia went broke, he had borrowed heavily from his close relatives, and trouble started when they asked for their money back.

The police, after questioning Affan, said he was very angry with those who asked for the money to be returned and decided to eliminate all of them.

About killing his girlfriend, Affan said he did not wish her to be left back alone, so he killed her too.

Meanwhile, Affan, whose arrest was recorded Thursday in one of the six cases against him, continues to be in the state-run Medical College Hospital here as he consumed rat poison soon after committing the brutal crime and is now slowly recovering.

The police are also taking the advice of mental health specialists to find out more about Affan’s mental condition.

