Ghazni (Afghanistan): Afghan fighting planes targeted the Taliban hideouts in the restive Muqar and Gilan districts of eastern Ghazni province Saturday, killing 12 insurgents and injuring six others, the Defense Ministry said in a statement Sunday.

The short statement also noted that a good quantity of arms and ammunitions of the militants were also destroyed during the air raids, the Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the statement, over two dozen militants had also been killed during the clean-up operations in the neighbouring Wardak province TalSaturday.

The Taliban outfit has not made a comment yet.