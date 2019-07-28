Kabul: Campaign for the fourth presidential elections in Afghanistan slated for September 28 began Sunday, officials said.

A total of 18 candidates, including incumbent President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, embarked on a two-month campaign, Xinhua news agency reported.

A statement from the Election Commission said the campaign would conclude 48 hours before voting. The poll body has called on all eligible voters to use their franchise on the election day.

Contenders, including former spy chief Rahmatullah Nabil, have accused President Ghani of using government facilities for his electoral campaign.