Kendrapara: Endangered Olive Ridley sea turtles have returned to Ekakula in large numbers for mass nesting after a gap of 33 years.

According to Manas Kumar Das, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) in charge of Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary, the last recorded mass nesting at C occurred during the 1992-93 turtle season.

In the past 48 hours alone, approximately 1,69,348 female Olive Ridley turtles have laid eggs at Ekakula. Around 3,000 Olive Ridley turtles arrived at Ekakula for nesting March 6, while the number surged to 1,66,348 female turtles March 7.

During the ongoing turtle season, a total of 4.34 lakh female Olive Ridley turtles have laid eggs at Nasi-2 and Ekakula beaches within the Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary over the last three days (March 5 to 7), according to Forest officials.

While 2,64,657 turtles nested at Nasi-2 beach, 1,69,348 turtles nested at Ekakula. Although Ekakula beach stretches for eight kilometres, the turtles have utilised only three kilometres of the beach for nesting.

Experts predict a record number of turtles may arrive this season, as mass nesting is expected to continue for another three to four days.

The previous record was set in 2023 when an estimated 5,12,175 Olive Ridley turtles came ashore at Nasi-2 beach within the Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary, laying eggs over four days, beginning March 9, Das added.

However, Forest officials express concerns that Olive Ridley turtles may skip mass nesting at Gahirmatha in the future due to the shrinking Nasi-2 beach, which is gradually eroding due to constant sea action.

The return of Olive Ridley turtles to Ekakula after three decades indicates that these turtles prefer to lay eggs at the same beaches where they nested in the past.

Favourable environmental conditions and suitable beach structures play a crucial role in their nesting behaviour. To protect the turtle eggs from predators, Forest personnel have intensified patrolling and conservation efforts at both Ekakula and Nasi-2 beaches.

PNN