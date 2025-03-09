Bhubaneswar: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati has called for enhanced trade and investment collaboration between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, citing their shared economic strengths.

Speaking at an interaction between the Vizagapatam and Utkal Chambers of Commerce at Raj Bhavan, he highlighted Odisha’s rich natural resources and Andhra Pradesh’s maritime economy as complementary assets for regional growth.

He emphasised the success of Utkarsh Odisha: Makein-Odisha Conclave 2025, which has attracted major investments in mining, metals, renewable energy, and textiles, accelerating Odisha’s industrial growth and job creation.

The Governor also stressed the role of both states in Viksit Bharat 2047, urging business-to-business engagements in logistics, skill development, and technology industries. Chamber presidents M Sudarsan Swamy and Prabodh Mohanty reiterated their commitment to strengthening trade ties.

PNN