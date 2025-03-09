Bhubaneswar: Apollo Hospitals, Bhubaneswar honoured the contributions of women in healthcare and beyond on the occasion of International Women’s Day (IWD) here Saturday.

Titled around 2025’s IWD theme, ‘Accelerate Action, ’ the event emphasised the need for urgent efforts in advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment.

Speaking on the occasion, chief operating officer and director of medical services at the hospital Alok Srivastava expressed gratitude for the invaluable contributions of women in patient care and said, “From doctors and nurses to support staff, women play a crucial role in our healthcare system.

Their dedication not only benefits the hospital but also strengthens families and communities.” Joining on the occasion, educationist and social activist Amiyabala Parida inspired the gathering with her resilience and commitment to social causes.

Adding a touch of glamour and appreciation, Odia actor and model Reha Resham Bari acknowledged the relentless efforts of female healthcare workers and stated, “Women in hospitals are not just professionals.

They are caregivers, family members, and pillars of strength. Their contributions deserve recognition every day, not just on Women’s Day.” The event featured insightful discussions on women’s health and empowerment, providing attendees an opportunity to engage with the speakers.

