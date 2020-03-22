Ganjam: Offering a rare view to environmentalists and wildlife lovers, Olive Ridley turtles could be seen nesting on Rushikulya rookery coast near Purunabandh village in Ganjam district during day hours after a gap of seven years.

The mass nesting started at about 4am Friday. Some 48, 861 turtles laid eggs in their nests on that day itself.

According to Khalikote ranger Dillip Kumar Martha 99,027 turtles laid eggs by 7am Sunday. He also informed that the nesting will go on for three to four more days.

According to the forest department, an area stretching five kilometres along the Rushikulya coast has been barricaded in a bid to save eggs. After 60 days, Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings will come out of the eggs and go into the sea.

Environmentalist Rabindra Kumar Sahu said this time mass nesting started one month late as compared to previous years.

PNN