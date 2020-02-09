Athamallik: For the villagers of Bipradiha village of Maimura panchayat under Athamallik block in Angul district, it took long 73 years since the independence to get electricity connection.

The inordinate delay notwithstanding, the villagers have been cock-a-hoop since a transformer was installed in their village Friday evening. They said it was like a dream come true.

Bipradiha village is surrounded by hills and forests. Over 80 families are living in this inaccessible village. While the villages just three kilometres away from Bipradiha village have electricity, the facility had been remaining elusive for Bipradiha villagers for decades. “We had been demanding for electricity facility in our village. Finally our demand was heard. The days of spending nights in darkness have gone for good. Now our children can study under lights,” observed some villagers.

A transformer was installed in the village Friday evening, which was inaugurated by CESU SDO Mohan Naik. According to Naik, the electricity to the village has been provided under Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana. While the tender to execute this work is with NTPC Limited, it has sublet the work to MS Biswanath Private Limited, a Hyderabad based company. “All the houses will have electricity within a week from now,” Naik assured.

PNN