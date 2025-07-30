Nawada (Bihar): After the now-infamous “Dog Babu” incident in rural Patna, another canine has made headlines—this time in Bihar’s Nawada district—for applying for a residence certificate.

What makes it even more interesting is that the revelation came from none other than Ravi Prakash, a 2016-batch IAS officer and the current district magistrate of Nawada, who exposed the “Dogesh Babu” episode.

“Copy cats…or rather I should say Copy dogs, tried applying for a residence certificate from Sirdala, Rajauli…were caught in the act. FIR being registered for lame and stale attempt…,” Prakash wrote on his X handle, sharing a screenshot of the application.

The application, dated July 29, has a picture of a furry dog, with parents called “dogesh ke papa” and “dogesh ki mummy”.

Incidentally, Nawada, which borders Jharkhand, is also called the “Jamtara of Bihar”, because of its notoriety with regard to cyber frauds.

It marks the third such instance in Bihar in less than a week, after applications in the names of “dog babu” of Masaurhi and “Sonalika Tractor” in East Champaran, the latter using an internet picture of a Bhojpuri actress.

In all the cases, the applicants have been booked, and they are now being traced with the help of cyber experts.

In Masaurhi, two officials have also faced departmental action as the application there ended up being processed and the certificate, thus issued, went viral on social media, before a red-faced administration ordered its annulment.

Under the Bihar Right To Public Service Act, people can apply online for a residence certificate, which is issued by the official concerned after due verification.

The special intensive revision of electoral rolls has reportedly led to a surge in applications for residence certificates—one of 11 documents currently accepted by the Election Commission. This list of accepted proofs has become a point of debate before the Supreme Court, which has suggested that more widely available documents, such as Aadhaar and ration cards, should also be considered valid.

