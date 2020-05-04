New Delhi: Silver Lake is an American private equity firm focused on leveraged buyout and growth capital investments in technology, technology-enabled and related industries. Founded in 1999, the firm is one of the largest technology investors in the world and notable for participating in club deals.

Monday morning, the world’s largest tech investor invested in Jio. It announced an investment of Rs 5655.75 crore in Jio Platforms Limited (“Jio Platforms”) for 1.15 per cent, becoming the company’s second largest outside investor after Facebook. It has a terrific track record of investing in some of the largest and successful tech companies globally such as Twitter, Airbnb, Alibaba, Dell Technologies, ANT Financials, Twitter, Alphabet’s Waymo and Verily amongst others.

This investment is at a 12.5 per cent premium over the FB deal announced on April 22. The investment is Rs 5,656 crore in rupee terms for a 1.15 per cent stake. At this equity value, this is 52 per cent of the total market cap. of Reliance – a subtle message being that the RIL stock is under-valued at the current price.

Silver Lake is the global leader in technology investing, with over $43 billion in combined assets under management and committed capital and a team of approximately 100 investment and operating professionals located around the world.

IANS