Mumbai: Editor-in-chief, of private news channel Republic TV, Arnab Goswami, is going through a difficult phase these days. He has been arrested on charges of abetment to suicide of an architect by the Mumbai police.

While many are happy over the arrest of the ‘hate-monger,’ others including prominent BJP leaders like Amit Shah, Smriti Irani and others have come out in his support. Now, singer Sona Mohapatra, who is known for her outrageous statements, has also reacted on the issue.

Sona is very active on social media and often gives her opinion on the socio-political issue. She also has expressed her opinion on social media on keeping Arnab Goswami in jail. Not only this, she has expressed anger on social media users who demanded him to be kept in jail and treated like other culprits.

Sona twitted, “All those people smacking their lips, justifying #ArnabGoswami being denied bail & being housed in a jail inhabited by terrorists & underworld goons, please know that you are no different from ‘fascists’. You endorse ‘political vendetta’. That’s sick, 2 wrongs don’t make a right.”

All those people smacking their lips, justifying #ArnabGoswami being denied bail & being housed in a jail inhabited by terrorists & underworld goons, please know that you are no different from ‘fascists’. You endorse ‘political vendetta’. That’s sick, 2 wrongs don’t make a right — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) November 10, 2020

Other celebrities who have condemned the arrest and harassment of Arnab Goswami include Kangana Ranaut, Amrita Rao, Ashoke Pandit, Anupam Kher, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family and friends, among others.

The Bombay High Court denied interim bail to Arnab Goswami Monday after he was arrested Wednesday. However, the court allowed him to approach the Sessions Court for bail, and that order has to be pronounced in four days. Arnab Goswami’s revelations about being assaulted and that his life was in danger, while being taken to the Taloja Jail, amid his 14-day judicial custody in a reopened abetment to suicide case, attracted massive furore.