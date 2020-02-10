Joda: Auction of mines, whose lease period expires March 31, 2020, has been completed in Joda mining circle of Keonjhar district while the process for other mines in ahead. The auction process will continue till February 18.

Thereafter, the new lease holders will be handed out letter of intent to start mining operations.

Amid this ongoing process, all old mines lessees after failing to get the mines have meanwhile served notices about retrenchment of their working labourers, a report said. This has come as a big jolt to thousands of mining workers in the area.

On the other hand, the state government has not issued any directive to the fresh lease holders on reengagement of labourers.

This has angered labourers and labour unions like All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC).

The labour unions have warned of an agitation over the issue even as the fate of thousands of labourers working in mines is at stake.

During the auction, Serajuddin got its Balda mine and KN Ram reacquired its Roida mine. KJS Ahluwalia has got the Nuagaon iron ore mine, JSW has got Rungta’s Jajanga mine, Shyam Sel has got Essel’s Jilling mine while AcrellorMittal has acquired KP Minerals’ Thakurani mine.

Upset over the retrenchment notices by some companies, the AITUC has demanded that the state government should lay down a condition with the new mine leaseholders to reengage all the working labourers while handing out work orders.

“If this condition is not laid down, the AITUC will launch a district-wide agitation over the issue,” said Maheswar Rout, state secretary of AITUC.

Several other local labour and other organisations are said to be bracing up for agitation if the government fails to look after the demands of the labourers.

A couple of days ago, thousands of people from various areas in the district had staged a protest rally apprehending loss of livelihood.

