Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanded Monday the withdrawal of central forces to contain Covid-19 spread in West Bengal. She said that some of the central forces are responsible for the spread of the virus in West Bengal and they should be withdrawn before the eighth and final phase of polling in the state. Mamata Banerjee also welcomed the observation of the Madras High Courts. It said that the Election Commission (EC) could not avoid blame for the spread of Covid-19.

“I welcome the Madras High Court order, which clearly said the EC cannot escape its responsibility. Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and EC are responsible for the (current) situation (of Covid spreading in the state),” Banerjee alleged. She made the comments at a workers meeting in North Kolkata where party candidates were present.

Earlier Monday, the Madras High Court had lashed out at the Election Commission over the conduct of Assembly polls. It criticised the EC for conducting the polls amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice S Ramamoorthy termed the EC as ‘most irresponsible’. It made the comment while hearing a public interest writ. It was seeking directions to ensure fair counting of votes May 2 in Karur by taking steps to ensure adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

“I am requesting please withdraw the around 2 lakh- strong central forces drawn from Covid-hit states. They are camping in schools and colleges and safe homes. They are hampering Covid-19 management operations and 75 per cent of them may be infected by the virus. Please withdraw them in the last phase, “ Banerjee said.