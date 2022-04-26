Bhubaneswar: The State government Tuesday decided to shut the classroom teaching for UG and PG students at colleges and universities from April 27 to May 2.

This was informed by Higher Education Department of the Odisha government. However, other activities of HEIs such as examination, evaluation, administrative work, research work shall continue as usual, the notification added.

In view of the prevailing heat wave condition in Odisha, classroom teaching (UG & PG) in all HEIs – coming under HED – shall remain suspended from 27.04.2022 to 02.05.2022. — ଉଚ୍ଚଶିକ୍ଷା ବିଭାଗ, ଓଡିଶା ସରକାର 🇮🇳 (@DHE_Odisha) April 26, 2022

Worth mentioning, the government Monday announced closure of all schools in the State for a period of five days starting today.

“Government after careful consideration have been pleased to suspend the classes of all Educational Institutions under S&ME Department i.e. Government, Government Aided and privately managed (Odia & English medium) from 26.04.2022 to 30.04.2022 (except for examination which has already been scheduled by BSE & CHSE),” read a letter issued by the School and Mass Education Department.

Despite the closure of schools, the upcoming matriculation or the Class X and plus-2 board examinations will be held as per schedule, officials informed.

