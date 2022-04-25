Bhubaneswar: In view of the intense heat wave which most districts of Odisha are facing at the moment, the state government announced Monday closure of all schools for five days starting Tuesday. In a letter issued by Department of School and Mass Education (S&M), all institutions including both government and private were instructed to suspend classes from April 26 to April 30 due to the soaring temperatures all across the state.

It should be stated here that many parents across the state had expressed concern over continuance of physical mode of teaching in schools despite rise in temperatures. The increase in mercury had caused severe inconvenience to the students as well as their guardians as it had almost become impossible to venture out in the sun after 10:30am.

Moreover, the Odisha government had earlier announced that summer vacation will begin from June 1. A large number of guardians were in favour of preponing the summer vacation dates keeping in mind the heat wave that is sweeping through the state.

Despite the closure of schools, the upcoming matriculation or the Class X and plus-2 board examinations will be held as per schedule, officials informed.

Temperatures to rise further

The Regional Meteorological Department meanwhile said Monday that the maximum (day) temperature is likely to rise further by two to three degree Celsius in interior Odisha in the next couple of days.

“The maximum temperature will be above normal by three to five degrees at many places over the districts of Odisha during next four to five days,” the Met office said.