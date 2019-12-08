Aradi: There was a time when village folks used to buy bangles and other cosmetic items from bangle sellers. But with the mushrooming of fashion shops in villages, the traditional occupation of bangle selling has almost gone extinct in rural settings.

In these times, Basanti Das, 45, and her husband Rabindra Das of Amrutamanohi under Tihidi block in Bhadrak district still stick to this profession despite all odds in the changing market scenario.

Basanti’s story reminds Sarojini Naidu’s famous poem ‘The Bangle Sellers’ which portrays a vivid picture of common life in rural settings. The poem also explores various stages of a woman’s life from childhood to death.

The couple is happily leading a humble life with the income from this age-old profession.

Beaming with a smile, Basanti says, “We have managed to educate our three children, including two sons, with the income from bangle selling. They were grown up and married now.”

Their sons often dissuade the couple from doing this profession, but the latter are unwilling to give it up.

Basanti arranges varieties of colourful bangles in a basket at night after returning from villages. “I get up earlier and finish my daily chores by 7 am before I go out carrying bangle baskets on head to villages,” she added.

Apart from bangles, she sells mirrors, combs, nail polish, needles, threads and other items.

She hawks her items in villages within 10-km radius from her village.

“My bangle business survives due to the love and affection of the people of Olaga, Champasahi, Paradia, Bankamuhan, Nandapur, Taladumuka, Bodak, Sathibankuda and some other villages,” Basanti says.

She admitted that this business has built a bond of love and affection with the people in the locality.

“Despite my sons dissuading me from doing this business, I can’t resist the bonding that this profession has built with the people,” she said.

In the locality, this profession has given her an identity.

“As long as I am hale and hearty, I will do this profession,” she asserted.

Prabhati Biswal and Annapurna Barik of Kuleipada were eloquent about the good demeanour of Basanti.

Narmada Biswal of Nandapur said Basanti’s items are in good demand in the villages because she sells them at prices cheaper than the market prices.